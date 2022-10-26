‘Why so Serious?’: Fans Unhappy With Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction in Final Overs of India-Pakistan Clash

Team India prevailed in their nerve-racking opener against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli’s incredible knock took India over the line, to the delight of the Indian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the rest of the world on Sunday. While the entire nation rejoiced in jubilation, one man seemed disinterested in India’s win and it was none other than the former opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir.

Star Sports has released a video which shows its commentary panel inside the studio when game neared its crescendo. The clip features Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, and Gautam Gambhir. With the match at its peak, Chopra is seen up on his feet and doing most of the commentary, with Bangar chipping in here and there. However, what drew the attention of social media users was the reaction of Gambhir. The usually fiery character barely showed any interest in the proceedings and was also spotted rubbing his eyes, contributing absolutely nothing to the commentary.

Despite the fact that Star Sports eventually removed the tweet, it was enough for the fans to respond to Gambhir’s palpable disinterest in the proceedings. Here’s how the fans reacted on the matter:

A fan criticised Gambhir for showing “no excitement". He also added a cryptic message that things were not going according to Gambhir’s plan.

Another came up with his own conspiracy theory stating that Gambhir is unhappy because Kohli proved him wrong.

One fan found the funny side of things and used the famous “Why so serious?" line of Heath Ledger’s Joker character from the film The Dark Knight.

This user claimed that Gambhir was not happy that the last ball was bowled wide and it reduced the chances of a super over.

While most people criticised Gambhir for his demeanour, some came out to back him. One such user urged the fans to respect him and mentioned that Gambhir was just “maintaining his composure".

India scripted an enthralling four-wicket win to kick off their World Cup campaign in style. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now clash against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

