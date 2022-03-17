Why Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly And Laxman Took Time to Adjust to T20s? Former India Wicketkeeper Explains

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are counted among the greatest batters in the history to have played the game. They were famously known as the ‘Fab Four’ due to their insatiable appetite for runs as they went on to break records for fun.

While Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid had outstanding records in both Tests and ODIs, Laxman had limited success in one-day cricket but became an icon in Test cricket.

So when cricket’s newest format - T20 - came calling, it was expected that the batting superstars would be able to replicate their success in that too. However, it wasn’t the case with only Tendulkar among the four enjoying decent run.

Majorly, it was down to the fact that all of them were well into the final stages of their respective careers and thus it took them some time before adjusting to the format, feels former India stumper and national selector Saba Karim.

“IPL came two-three years late in the careers of icon players," Karim said YouTube show Khelneeti. “The track record of players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly has been brilliant in white-ball cricket. So, for them, it would have been easier for them to adjust to T20 cricket. I think they tried a lot, but since it was the last leg of their careers, it took time to adjust to T20s."

Tendulkar played 96 T20s and scored 2797 runs at 32.90 including one century and 16 half-centuries. On the other hand, Dravid scored 2586 runs in 109 T20s at 27.51 including 13 fifties.

Ganguly scored 1726 runs at 25.01 including eight fifties in 77 T20s while Laxman played just 25 T20s and managed 491 runs including three half-centuries.

