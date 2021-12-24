‘Why There Should’ve Been a Conversation Publicly?’: Manjrekar wants Chief Selectors to Clarify Kohli's Remarks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to react to Virat Kohli’s stunning claims at his press conference before leaving for South Africa. After getting sacked as ODI captain, he revealed that he had no ‘prior communication’ with the selectors over the same.

What took everyone by surprise was Kohli’s words contradicting board president Sourav Ganguly’s statement. The latter had said he insisted Virat to continue as the T20 captain but he didn’t agree. Hence, the selectors took the decision as they wanted to have just one player leading the team in the white-ball format.

BCCI’s silence has led to a huge uproar on social media while the experts are also coming forward with their opinions on the saga. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is the latest person to join the bandwagon.

Manjrekar opined that there shouldn’t be any need for Ganguly to clarify Kohli’s remarks. In a conversation with Times Now, the former cricketer said it made no sense having three different captains for the team across formats, adding that the conversation regarding this should be between the chief selectors and Kohli.

“Three different captains for three formats is not an ideal scenario but if you are left with no choice and that’s gonna get the best out of the three teams, then so be it. The one very important member of the Indian cricket administration is a guy who doesn’t quite get the attention that he deserves. And that’s the chairman of selectors," Manjrekar told Times Now.

He further cited the example of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and said, “So, I don’t know why there should have been a conversation publicly or any statement given by the president of the BCCI when really it is the job of the chairman of the selection committee."

Manjrekar also suggested that the communication should have been straight between the chairman of selectors and Kohli, which would have been the more ‘professional way’ of dealing with the situation.

“Miscommunications and all the misunderstandings, everything has been happening over the years. It should have been the chairman of the selection committee versus Virat Kohli. That would have been the right way to go about it. That would have been a more professional exterior," Manjrekar added.

