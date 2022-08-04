WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The first unofficial Test between Bangladesh A and West Indies A will begin on Thursday, August 4 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

The Windies have picked a formidable roster for the unofficial series, comprised of a well-balanced mix of veterans and young players. Joshua Da Silva has been named as the captain of the side. Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, and Jeremy Solozano, are some of the emerging talents included in the squad.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will also field a star-studded line-up for the series. The likes of Zakir Hasan, Zaker Ali Anik, Naeem Hasan, and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury will travel to the Caribbean Islands to represent the Bengal Lions. Anamul Haque will lead the Bangladeshi side and will be looking to display his leadership abilities.

It may be an unofficial match but expect a fiercely competed encounter when the two sides meet on Thursday.

Ahead of the unofficial Test match between West Indies A vs Bangladesh A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-A vs BAN-A Telecast

The Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will not be telecast in India.

WI-A vs BAN-A Live Streaming

The Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-A vs BAN-A Match Details

The WI-A vs BAN-A Unofficial Test match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Thursday, Aug 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anamul Haque

Vice-Captain: Justin Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Tevin Imlach, Anamul Haque, Keacy Carty

All-rounders: Justin Greaves, Fazle Mahmud, Naeem Hasan, Jeremiah Louis

Bowlers: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Khaled Ahmed, Anderson Phillip

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Possible Starting XI:

West Indies A Predicted Starting Line-up: Joshua Da Silva (c & wk), Tevin Imlach, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Jeremy Solozano, Justin Greaves, Jeremiah Louis, Colin Archibald, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles

Bangladesh A Predicted Starting Line-up: Zakir Hasan, Zaker Ali Anik, Anamul Haque (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Naeem Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

