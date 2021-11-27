WI Name Four Uncapped Players in Squad as Russell And Hetmyer Pull Out of Pakistan Tour

Four key West Indian cricketers — Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis — will not be touring Pakistan for a six-match white-ball series later this year, and have cited personal reasons for pulling out of the Caribbean team.

>Also Read: Chappell Slams Cricket Australia For Appointing Smith as Vice-Captain

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named four uncapped players — Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith — in the squads for the tour, beginning on December 13 with the first T20 International at Karachi.

The tour comprises three T20Is and as many One-day Internationals. It will conclude on December 22 with all matches to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisement

For the ODIs, newcomers Justin Greaves and Shamarh Brooks are batters, while Gudakesh Motie is a left-arm spinner. Odean Smith is a fast bowling all-rounder. Smith and Motie have also been selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.

Motie was a travelling reserve during the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

>Also Read: Action Plan Aims to Combat Racism in English Cricket

CWI chief selector, Roger Harper said following the announcement of the squad that, “There are a number of talented newcomers in each format that will have the opportunity to show what they are capable of at the international level. Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super50 tournament and performed well in the President’s XI match against Ireland in 2020. Odean Smith grabbed our attention in the last CPL (Caribbean Premier League). His pace was never in question, however he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket-taker.

“Shamarh Brooks batted well in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and followed that up with good performances in the CPL. He will lend greater depth to the batting line-up. Gudakesh Motie has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the CG Insurance Super50, followed up by his showing in the CPL. Dominic Drakes has the potential to be an outstanding all-rounder as he displayed during the last CPL," said Harper.

Advertisement

The ODIs in Pakistan are part of the ICC ODI Super League where points gained would work towards qualification for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

The ODI series will be West Indies’ fourth of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position.

WI Full squads

Advertisement

>ODIs: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope , Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

>T20 Internationals: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

>Tour schedule (All matches in Karachi): December 13 - 1st T20I; December 14 - 2nd T20I; December 16 - 3rd T20I; December 18 - 1st ODI; December 20 - 2nd ODI; December 22 - 3rd ODI.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here