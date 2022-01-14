>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 match 1 between West Indies U19 and Australia U19: The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 gets underway from Friday, January 14 in the West Indies. The inaugural match of the showpiece event will have hosts West Indies lock horns with Australia at Providence Stadium in Guyana in a Group D clash. The home team have named a balanced squad for this edition’s World Cup and playing in their home conditions will be an added advantage for them. Ackeem Auguste will lead the side in this tournament. Matthew Nandu, Jaden Carmichael, and Teddy Bishop among others are the players to watch out for.

Australia Under 19, on the other hand, will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Cooper Connolly. They will be aiming for a fourth title, their last triumph was back in 2010 when they defeated Pakistan in the final by 25 runs.

Advertisement

Both sides played a couple of warm-up games each prior to the curtain raiser event. The West Indies U19 lost both against India and South Africa, while Australia’s first match against the Proteas was abandoned, but they suffered a heavy loss in the following against India. The two teams will be looking to forget the earlier setback behind them and start their campaign with a win.

>Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and Australia U19, here is everything you need to know:

>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Telecast

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Details

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 contest will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on Friday, January 14.

Advertisement

>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ackeem Auguste

Vice-Captain: Campbell Kellaway

>Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tobias Snell

Batters: Cooper Connolly, Ackeem Auguste, Giovonte Depeiza, Campbell Kellaway

All-rounders: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Matthew Nandu, Johann Layne

Bowlers: McKenny Clarke, Jack Nisbet, Jaden Carmichael

>WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable XIs:

Advertisement

West Indies U19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (C), Giovonte Depeiza, Rivaldo Clarke or Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (WK), Jaden Carmichael, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, McKenny Clarke

Australia U19: Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (C, WK), Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell, William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Joshua Garner, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here