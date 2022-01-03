WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th Youth ODI match, January 03, 07:00 PM IST

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th Youth ODI match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19: The fourth and last Youth One Day International between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent at 07:00 PM IST on January 03, Monday. South Africa have an upper hand as they have taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

The team needeither a draw or victory in the Monday game to win the ODI series. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost the chance of winning the series. They can only save themselves from an embarrassing loss at home by winning the last match and ending the series in a tie.

Advertisement

The previous Youth ODI between South Africa and West Indies saw a close game as the visitors won by just one wicket. The home team posted 109 runs on the board while batting for 38.3 overs.

It should have been an easy ride for South Africa batters in the second innings but the hosts picked up quick wickets to stay alive in the game. Liam Alder’s cameo of not out 24 runs off 12 balls helped the Proteas in winning by one wicket.

>Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will not be televised in India.

Advertisement

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Live Streaming

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details

The WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent at 07:00 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Onaje Amory

Vice-Captain- Teddy Bishop

>Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Gerhardus Maree

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Ethan Cunningham, Jade Smith

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Onaje Amory, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies U19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne, Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory

South Africa U19: Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Jon Coetzer, Liam Alder, Gerhardus Maree (wk), George van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Asakhe Tshaka, Kwena Maphaka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here