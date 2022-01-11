WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 11, 07:30 PM IST

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19: West Indies U19 wilI take on South Africa Under 19 in their second warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, January 11. The match will be hosted at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown from 07:30 PM IST onwards.

The hosts West Indies lost to four-time champions India U19 in their first warm-up game by a huge margin of 108 runs. They conceded loads of runs in the last ten overs. Apart from Matthew Nandu and Johann Layne, no one looked convincing with the bat.

On the other hand, South Africa U19 will be disappointed with the way things panned out on Sunday as their scheduled warm-up fixture was abandoned due to weather. They have got capable players in their squad and will look to kick off their warm-up campaign on a winning note.

>Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Live Streaming

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 contest will be played at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown at 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 11.

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Nandu

Vice-Captain: Ethan Cunningham

>Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Gerhardus Maree

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Ethan Cunningham

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Mahase, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Andile Simelane, Johann Layne, Aphiwe Mnyanda

>WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Squads:

West Indies U19: Ackeem Auguste (C), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

South Africa U19: George van Heerden (C), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphake, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Jaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka

