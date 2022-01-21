>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19: West Indies Under 19 will go one-on-one against Sri Lanka Under 19 in the 19th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The high-octane contest will be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St.Kitts at 06:30 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

West Indies Under 19 need to be more consistent in the tournament. They have so far featured in two games, losing and winning one each. West Indies made a dismal start to their campaign in the tournament as they lost to Australia Under 19 by six wickets. The team learned from its mistakes and made a comeback by defeating Scotland by seven wickets. Another loss in the tournament can push the host out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Under 19, on the other hand, have been brilliant in the World Cup. They have won both their league matches against Scotland and Australia. Sri Lanka are sitting at the top of the Group D standings with four points.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Live Streaming

West Indies Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

West Indies Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 contest will be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St.Kitts at 06:30 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rivaldo Clarke

>Vice-Captain: Shiva Sankar

>Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sakuma Liyanage, Rivaldo Clarke, Anjala Bandara

>Batters: Teddy Bishop, Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne

>Allrounders: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage

>Bowlers: Yasiru Rodrigo, Onaje Amory, Shiva Sankar

>WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable XIs

>West Indies Under 19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory, Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza (C)

>Sri Lanka Under 19: Matheesha Pathirana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (C), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Sakuna Liyanage, Treveen Mathew, Anjala Bandara (WK)

