WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022, June 24, Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WI vs BAN Test series match 2 between West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022: West Indies face visitors Bangladesh in the second Test after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The hosts put on a strong performance and handed Bangladesh a thumping defeat by 7 wickets. The second match of the series starts on June 24 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Buoyant West Indies will look to wrap up the series and secure crucial World Test Championship points in the upcoming Test match. The home side dominated almost all the sessions of the first test. Ace pacer Kemar Roach demolished the Bangladesh batting by picking up seven wickets in the first innings. Captain Kraig Brathwaite, played a responsible inning of 94 runs that put the Carribeans on top. Windies were also outstanding in the field, taking 13 catches and dropping just one chance in the match.

Bangladesh’s batting has been a huge concern for them as they have had too many batting collapses in the recent past. The first match was no different as the entire batting line-up fell like a deck of cards after putting up just 103 runs on the board. Top-order batters Mahmudal Joy, Mominul Hoque, and Najmul Shanto got out for ducks in the first innings. Apart from captain Shakib Al Hasan who played a resilient knock of 51 runs, no other batter could hang in there for Bangladesh. In the upcoming match, Shakib and his men will be looking to restore their pride and level the series.

Ahead of the match between West Indies vs Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAN Telecast

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs BAN Match Details

The WI vs BAN match will be played at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, St Lucia on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 pm IST.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Liton Das, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Shermon Lewis, Anderson Phillip

West Indies vs Bangladesh Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

