WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh: West Indies will host Bangladesh in the last T20 International of the three-match series on Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. It is a must-win encounter for Bangladesh as the host are leading the series by 1-0.

The first T20 International was washed out due to rain after Bangladesh scored 105 runs in 13 overs in the first innings. Meanwhile, the second T20I saw the domination of Nicholas Pooran-led side.

West Indies registered a victory by 35 runs as Bangladesh failed to chase the target of 194. Batting first, Rovman Powell and Brandon King slammed 61 and 57 runs to propel West Indies to a massive total.

Advertisement

For Bangladesh, Shakib gave a good fight by playing a knock of 62 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as Bangladesh were restricted to just 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between the West Indies and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAN Telecast

West Indies vs Bangladesh game will not be telecast in India.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The WI vs BAN fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs BAN Match Details

West Indies and Bangladesh will play against each other at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 11:00 PM IST on July 7, Thursday.

Advertisement

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mosaddek Hossain, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hossein

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shoriful Islam

WI vs BAN2 Probable XIs:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell

Advertisement

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here