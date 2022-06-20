WI vs BAN: 'We Don't Have a Lot of Technically-sound Cricketers' - Shakib Al Hasan After Defeat in 1st Test

Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan rued the lack of runs coming from his batters in their seven-wicket loss of the first Test to West Indies in Antigua, adding that the batters need solutions to their technical issues with the bat in order to prosper in the longest format of the game.

Bangladesh had a horror start to the Antigua Test, losing six wickets in the first session to be eventually bowled out for 103, with six batters falling for ducks. In the second innings too, they were staring at an innings defeat before Shakib and Nurul Hasan stitched a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket to set a small target of 84 for West Indies, which was completed with seven wickets in hand.

“I didn’t have a lot of expectations from this match, but I think we had the ability to do better. We missed that opportunity. We were behind from the first session, which meant we were always recovering in the game. We don’t have a lot of technically-sound cricketers.

“Everyone has technical problems. But they have to find out ways to score runs, stay at the crease. It has to come from an individual level. But it (coaching) is not my area. It is for the coach to discuss. It will be difficult for me to coach and captain at the same time. It will help me if everyone sticks to their job," Shakib was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after the match.

Shakib, who made fifties in both innings of the match (51 and 63), was optimistic that Bangladesh can make a comeback in the second Test at St Lucia starting from June 24.

“You cannot guarantee that a lot of changes will be good for the team. But if you look at the numbers, we have lost four wickets for less than 100 runs in 12 out of the 16 innings. That is pretty worrying. Only a concerted team effort can get us out of here. I know we can get out of this. We have been here before, so I believe we can come out."

Shakib further mentioned about talking to his predecessor, an out-of-form Mominul Haque, and added if the batter feels like taking a break, he can do so. Mominul quit Test captaincy this year to concentrate on his batting but managed 0 and 4 in Antigua. In his last nine Test innings, he has been out for single-digit scores.

“It is tough for me to say, but I speak to him (Mominul) regularly and we will talk again. If he thinks he needs a break, it can happen. It is not ideal to take a decision just after a match. We have a break for two days. On our next day of training in St Lucia, we will think about what’s best for the team."

