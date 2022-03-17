WI vs ENG: Ben Stokes Joins Elite List of Players After Completing 5000 Runs in Tests

Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes achieved a massive feat on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The southpaw completed 5000 runs in Test cricket and became the fifth player to pick 150 wickets and enter 5k runs in Test cricket. Stokes unlocked the special achievement with a magnificent six off Alzarri Joseph’s delivery.

The 30-year-old came out to bat at number 5 and played a counter-attacking knock to put the West Indies bowlers on backfoot. At Lunch, on Day 2, Stokes was unbeaten on 89 runs off 92 balls which was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Stokes joined the elite list of players which includes legendary cricketers like Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis.

Players with 5000-plus runs and 150-plus wickets in Tests

Garfield Sobers - 8032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests

Ian Botham - 5200 runs and 383 wickets in 102 Tests

Kapil Dev - 5248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 Tests

Jacques Kallis - 13289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests

Ben Stokes - 5005* runs and 170 wickets in 78 Tests

England scored 369/3 at Lunch on Day 2 with Stokes (89*) and Joe Root (151*) in the middle.

Earlier on Day 1, Root lit up the Kensington Oval with his 25th Test century as England made a strong start to the second match of the series against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Playing with confidence after a knock of 109 in the second innings of last week’s draw in Antigua, Root was even better in Barbados as he reached 119 not out from a total of 244-3 on the first day.

Around 8,500 visiting fans were present to take in the spectacle and all four corners of the famous old ground received a wave of the England captain’s bat as they sang his name long and loud.

By reaching a quarter-century of test hundreds, Root vaulted past illustrious names such as Viv Richards, Greg Chappell and Mohammad Yousuf as well as contemporaries David Warner and Kane Williamson.

