WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between West Indies and England: Following a limited-overs tour in January, England are again traveling to West Indies for a three-match Test series. The series gets underway from March 8 with the first Test scheduled at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The two teams last played against each other in a five-match T20I series.

West Indies dominated the T20 Internationals as they secured a win by 3-2. However, the host didn’t enjoy an ideal outing on their last tour. They toured India last month for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The Caribbean team suffered a whitewash in both formats.

Coming to England, Joe Root’s side is going through a lean patch. They will hope to redeem themselves after suffering a 0-4 loss against Australia in the five-match Test series earlier this year. The team is expected to make some major changes to get back on track in the purest format.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and England; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs ENG Telecast

West Indies vs England game will not be telecast in India.

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

The 1st Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from 7:30 pm IST on March 8, Tuesday.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jason Holder

Vice-Captain - Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Joe Root, Kraigg Braithwaite, Jermaine Blackwood

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Kemar Roach, Alzerri Joseph

WI vs ENG Probable XIs:

West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper)

England: Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Foakes, Joe Root, Daniel Lawrence

