WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Test match between West Indies and England:

West Indies and England will play the third and final game of the three-match Test series at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Granada. The five-day affair will be played from Thursday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 pm IST onwards. The bilateral Test series is level at 0-0, as the previous two matches yielded no results. The team that wins this Test will seal the series with a 1-0 margin and clinch the Richards-Botham Trophy.

A lot of runs were scored in the second Test in Bridgetown, as bowlers from both sides failed to make an impact. With the Test series now moving to Granada, it is expected that the pitch will have something for the bowlers, unlike the ultra-flat pitches seen in the previous two Test matches.

Both sides will now come out hard in the deciding third Test and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XIs here:

WI vs ENG Telecast

West Indies vs England game will not be telecast in India.

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

The 3rd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada from March 24 to March 29. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Root, Shamarh Brooks, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Matthew Fisher

WI vs ENG Probable XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Chris Woakes or Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

