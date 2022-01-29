Check here WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the England tour of West Indies 2022 4th T20I between West Indies and England. Also, check the schedule of the West Indies vs England match.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s England tour of West Indies 2022 4th T20I between West Indies and England:

An upbeat West Indies will aim to make it 3-1 when they play against England in the fourth T20I at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown on Sunday, January 30. The home team were terrific in the first T20I as they secured a massive nine-wicket victory. The visitors bounced back stronger in the second game as they secured a victory in a nail-biting thriller by a solitary run.

The Windies were all over England in the third T20I and won the game by 20 runs to lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. The Kieron Pollard-led team would now be looking forward to sealing the series with a game to go.

England made couple of big changes to their playing eleven in the previous game with three players making their debut. Despite Tom Banton’s early heroics and Phil Salt’s late cameo couldn’t save their team from losing the match. They are now in a must-win position to stay in the contest, but England’s resources have been further hit in the Caribbean with skipper Eoin Morgan being ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a injury.

With the series on the line, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting affair and fans here can check Dream11 and predicted line-ups for WI vs ENG fourth T20I here:

WI vs ENG Telecast

West Indies vs England match will not be televised in India.

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

The West Indies vs England match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The fourth T20I will be played at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday, January 30. The game kicks-off at 1:30 am IST.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein

WI vs ENG Probable XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

