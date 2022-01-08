WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between West Indies and Ireland:Ireland will be touring West Indies for a three-match One-Day series and a lone T20 International. The high-octane clash will kickstart on January 08, Saturday with the first One Day International scheduled at the Sabina Park in Kingston. Both Ireland and West Indies will be hoping for redemption after their below-average performance in their respective last tours.

West Indies were last scheduled to play against Pakistan in the three-match ODI series. However, the three-match series was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though ODIs didn’t go as per the plan, West Indies featured in a three-match T20I series against the Men in Green. The T20 Internationals saw the Caribbean side registering a defeat by 0-3.

Ireland’s last ODI series against the United States of America was also suspended due to a Covid-19 scar. The team played a two-match series in the USA that ended in a tie by 1-1. The host were excellent in the first T20I while Ireland made a comeback in the second game as they secured a victory by nine runs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs IRE Telecast

WI vs IRE match will be telecasted on Sony Pictures Network in India.

WI vs IRE Live Streaming

West Indies vs Ireland game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WI vs IRE Match Details

West Indies vs Ireland contest will be played at the Sabina Park at 08:00 PM IST on January 08, Saturday.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jason Holder

Vice-Captain- Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Devon Thomas, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine

WI vs IRE Probable XIs:

West Indies: Devon Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Shai Hope

Ireland: Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine

