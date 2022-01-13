WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Ireland:The second One Day International between West Indies and Ireland was originally scheduled to take place on January 11 at Sabina Park. However, the two teams decided to postpone the match after three Ireland players tested positive for coronavirus.

As all the other players have returned with anegative result, the authorities have decided to conduct the second ODI at the Sabina Park at 08:00 PM IST on January 13, Thursday. Ireland will start the series as underdogs as they lost the first One Day International by 24 runs.

West Indies were brilliant in the first Test. They posted 269 runs in their 50 overs as Shamrah Brooks slammed 93 runs off 89 balls. Brooks found an ally in skipper Kieron Pollard who added 69 runs to the scoreboard.

Chasing the total, Ireland showed a lot of promises and put up a good fight. However, the team fell short of 24 runs as Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked three wickets each.

>Ahead of the match between West Indies and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

>WI vs IRE Telecast

WI vs IRE match will be telecasted on Sony Pictures Network in India.

>WI vs IRE Live Streaming

West Indies vs Ireland game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>WI vs IRE Match Details

West Indies vs Ireland contest will be played at the Sabina Park at 08:00 PM IST on January 13, Thursday.

>WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- William Porterfield

Vice-Captain- Nicholas Pooran

>Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Mark Adair, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Akeal Hosein

>WI vs IRE Probable XIs:

West Indies: Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock

