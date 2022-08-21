WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, Kensington Oval, August 21, 11:30 PM IST

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand: West Indies and New Zealand will clash in the blockbuster third ODI of the three-match series. After losing the first ODI, the Black Caps bounced back in the second ODI and levelled the series. Kane Williamson and Co will be looking to triumph in the series decider and clinch the series. The form of Martin Guptill remains a concern. New Zealand will start as the favourites against the Calypso Kings on Sunday.

On the other hand, West Indies have themselves to blame for the humiliating loss in the second ODI. While chasing a low total, their top-order capitulated and failed to put up any fight. The team management will be particularly concerned with the form of openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers. Both of them will have to provide a solid start if West Indies are to register a rare ODI series win.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played on August 21, Saturday.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 pm IST, on August 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-Captain: Finn Allen

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Finn Allen, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder, James Neesham

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee

West Indies vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c)/Glenn Phillips, James Neesham/Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

