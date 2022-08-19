WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, August 19, 11:30 PM IST

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand: In the second One Day International of the three-match series, West Indies will be taking on New Zealand at the Kensington Oval on Friday. The host are currently leading the ODI series by 1-0.

West Indies bowlers were spectacular in the match. They restricted the visitors to a score of only 190 runs.

Chasing the total, West Indies won the game in 39 overs. Shamarh Brooks was the top run-scorer with 79 runs off 91 balls. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will aim to continue the momentum and register a series win in the ODI format.

New Zealand, on the other hand, need to come up with better plans with the bat.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

WI vs NZ Telecast

West Indies vs New Zealand game will not be telecast in India

WI vs NZ Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs NZ Match Details

WI vs NZ match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 11:30 PM IST on August 19, Friday.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shamarh Brooks

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

WI vs NZ Probable XIs

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell

