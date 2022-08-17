WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: West Indies vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's first ODI match, August 17, Kensington Oval in Barbados 11:30 pm IST

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand: New Zealand will be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between West Indies and New Zealand is scheduled to be played today at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

New Zealand come into the fixture after scripting 1-2 victory in the T20I series against the Caribbean opponents. Big names like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Martin Guptill are now expected to play a big role in the ODI series.

West Indies, on the other hand, have not been able to showcase a good performance in recent times. They suffered a whitewash against India in ODIs. In T20Is, West Indies only managed to win one game in the five-match series.

Advertisement

After the completion of the ODI series against New Zealand, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will take part in a two-match T20I series against Australia.

Ahead of the first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs NZ Telecast

The first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

WI vs NZ Live Streaming

The first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs NZ Match Details

The WI vs NZ first ODI match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, August 17, at 11:30 pm IST.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell, Akeal Hosein

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here