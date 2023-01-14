WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup match between West Indies Women Under-19 and Ireland Women Under-19: In their first match of the Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup, West Indies Women will be clashing with Ireland Women. North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom will play host to the game of cricket on Sunday. Ireland Women will walk into the game as underdogs.

The players can struggle to find the rhythm and momentum as Ireland Women lost their warm-up games. The batters disappointed the team in both games as they recorded scores of 89 and 102 runs, respectively. Ireland lost their first game to Pakistan Women by seven wickets while their second defeat came against Rwanda Women by just one run.

West Indies Women also failed to make an impact in their first warm-up match. England Women hammered the team by nine wickets as West Indies scored only 65 runs in the first innings. However, the team picked up the rhythm in the second game against Zimbabwe to register a victory by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women Under-19 and Ireland Women Under-19, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Telecast

West Indies Women Under-19 vs Ireland Women Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India.

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Live Streaming

ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Match Details

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 match will be played at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom at 1:30 PM IST on January 15, Sunday.

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Earnisha Fontaine

Vice-Captain - Amy Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Earnisha Fontaine, Joanna Loughran

Batters: Trishan Holder, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Amy Hunter, Annabel Squires

All-rounders: Ellie McGee, Djenaba Joseph

Bowlers: Georgina Dempsey, Shalini Samaroo, Zara Craig

WI-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies Women Under-19: Abini St Jean, Earnisha Fontaine (wk), Trishan Holder, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Shalini Samaroo, KD Jazz Mitchell, Lena Scott, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Ireland Women Under-19: Rebecca Gough, Ellie McGee, Joanna Loughran, Amy Hunter, Julie McNally, Abbi Harrison, Alice Walsh, Freya Sargent, Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Annabel Squires

