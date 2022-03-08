WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Women and England Women: West Indies Women will lock horns with England Women on Wednesday in the 7th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The game is slated to begin at 3:30 am (IST) as it will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

The two teams had a contrasting start to the World Cup campaign. While the reigning champions started their title defence with 12 runs loss to Meg Lanning’s Australia, West Indies recorded a narrow win over hosts New Zealand in the last ball thriller.

West Indies and England match is expected to be a high scoring affair as both sides have several explosive stars in their ranks in Danni Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.

England have won their last five ODI encounters versus West Indies since October 2016 and will be the favourites to win this game too.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs ENG-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs England Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WI-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between WI-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin at 3:30 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain – Stafanie Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Sophie Ecclestone, Shamilia Connell

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women Predicted Starting line-up: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

England Women Predicted Starting line-up: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

