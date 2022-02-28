West Indies Women vs India Women Dream11, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Latest Update, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Win, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 App, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 2021, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Live Streaming

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between West Indies Women and India Women:

West Indies Women will have the last chance to gain some momentum ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. The Caribbeans will be playing against India Women in their last warm-up game at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 01:30 AM IST on March 01.

Harmanpreet Kaur was the hero for the Women in Blue as they clinched a nail-biting thriller against South Africa Women. On the back of a century by Kaur, India posted 244 runs in their first warm-up game. In the second innings, Rajeshwari Gayakwad spilled her magic as she picked four wickets at an economy rate of 4.6.

Advertisement

West Indies Women, on the other hand, looked ordinary in their warm-up game against Australia Women. Stefanie Taylor picked three while Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews had two each to their name as West Indies restricted Australia to a score of 259. However, they were let down by their batting unit. West Indies flattened in the second innings and ended up scoring only 169 runs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs IND-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

WI-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The West Indies Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WI-W vs IND-W Match Details

The West Indies Women vs India Women contest will be played at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 01:30 AM IST on March 01, Tuesday.

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Chinelle Henry

Vice-Captain- Mithali Raj

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Chinelle Henry, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Cherry Ann Fraser, Anisa Mohammed, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

WI-W vs IND-W squads:

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here