WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI, West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, 4th T20I, October 5

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: New Zealand Women will be eager to record their third consecutive victory when they will take on West Indies Women in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The Kiwis are leading the series by 2-1 and they need one more victory to clinch the trophy.

West Indies Women made a good start to the series by winning the first T20 International by six wickets. However, they could not continue the momentum and ended up losing the next two games by six and five wickets respectively. Bowlers won the third T20 International for New Zealand as they restricted the host to a paltry total of 93 runs.

Fran Jones was the pick of the bowler with three wickets. Meanwhile, for West Indies, the opening batter Hayley Matthews showed some form by scoring 30 runs. Chasing the total, New Zealand won the game in 18.4 overs with Maddy Green smacking 49 runs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The third T20 International between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

4th T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

WI-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 07:30 PM IST on October 05, Wednesday.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maddy Green

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rashada Williams, Izzy Gaze

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Hayley Jensen, Fran Jones, Afy Fletcher

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews©, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean(wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Kyshona Knight

New Zealand Women: Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine©, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze(wk), Fran Jonas, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen

