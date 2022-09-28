WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women will clash against West Indies Women in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, September 28, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The West Indies will be looking to seek retribution for the ODI series that they lost 2-1. They would take heart from the consolation victory that they secured in the last ODI. Skipper Hayley Matthews was exceptional in the final match and would look to inspire her side to an impressive series triumph in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand side were ruthless in the first two ODIs but faltered in the last match. Openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates have been in top form for the Blackcaps. The 21-year-old Amelia Kerr was the standout player in the 50-over format and the all-rounder will be looking to carry her purple patch into the T20I series as well.

Which side will draw the first blood in the series? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The match between WI-W and NZ-W will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W and NZ-W will be streamed live on FanCode.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The match between WI-W vs NZ-W will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:00 pm IST.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natasha McLean

Batsmen: Rashada Williams, Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor

All-rounders: Suzie Bates, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Kyshona Knight

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Aaliyah Alleyne, Fran Jonas

West Indies Women and New Zealand Women Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c), Kyshona Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

