WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: After losing the One Day series by 2-1, the host West Indies Women have bounced back in the shortest format of the game. They won the first T20 International against New Zealand Women by one run. The hosts will now be aiming to record their second consecutive victory in the second T20 International of the three-match series to take an unassailable lead of 2-0. The two teams will be playing the match on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the first match, West Indies delivered an underwhelming performance with the bat. Put to bat first, the team posted only 115 runs with Aaliyah Alleyne scoring 49 runs. New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr was absolutely brilliant with the ball as she picked three wickets. The Black Caps couldn’t continue the momentum. They ended up with 114 runs to lose the game by just one wicket. The credit goes to West Indies bowlers as well as they held their nerves in a tricky run chase.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The second T20 International between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

WI-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 7:30 PM IST on October 1, Saturday.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain - Kyshona Knight

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor, Maddy Green, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Mathews, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Hayley Jensen, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Shabika Gajnabi, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine ©, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze (WK)

