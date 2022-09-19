WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's first ODI match, September 19, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua 7:00 pm IST

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s first ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: Hayley Matthews is all set to start her stint as the permanent captain of West Indies women’s team in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand Women. Moreover, it will be West Indies’ first series since their ODI World Cup semi-final defeat against Australia. West Indies women’s team had to endure a humiliating 157-run defeat in that contest.

The first ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be played on Monday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. After the completion of the ODI series, the two teams will be involved in a five-match T20I series. The first T20I between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be played on September 28.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering an eight-wicket victory against England Women in the third place play-off game at the Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of the first ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The first ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women ODI will not be telecast live in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The first ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be streamed live on FanCode.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The WI-W vs NZ-W first ODI match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday, September 19, at 7:00 pm IST.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews (captain), Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Sophie Devine (captain), Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

