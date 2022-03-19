WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women:

Pakistan Women will attempt to snap their four-match losing streak on Monday when they play against West Indies in the 20th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup. The game between the two fierce sides will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton and it will start at 6:30 am (IST).

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, will come into this contest after suffering a defeat to Bangladesh. They are presently sitting at the bottom of the WWC table and are yet to open their account after playing half of their group stage games.

The West Indians, meanwhile, are having a good run in the competition, having won three of their last five games while losing just two. They defeated Bangladesh by nine runs in their last match and will look to continue their winning march against a struggling Pakistan unit at the start of next week.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between WI-W vs PAK-W; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PAK-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WI-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match between WI-W vs PAK-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 am IST on March 21, Monday.

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain – Stafanie Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women possible starting XI:

West Indies Women Probable Starting XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

