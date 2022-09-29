Wickets Like These...: KL Rahul Needs 'Long Ice Bath' after 'Hard Work' in 1st T20I Win

India humbled South Africa by 8 wickets in the low-scoring first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Indian pacers made merry early in the South Africa innings as Arshdeep Singh, who took three, and Deepak Chahar, who picked up two wickets, restricted the opposition to 106/8. In the was not, despite losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries to help India over the line with 18 balls remaining and give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After the end of the match, Rahul was asked about the pitch and the difficulty the batters faced out in the middle.

“Definitely, right up there (as the toughest pitch). We have played in some difficult conditions like this but I haven’t got runs, so this was hard work. It was unbelievable for Surya to come out there and play those shots, we have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything that can be hard for a batter that was the wicket today, and for Surya to come with that approach after the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end," KL Rahul said.

“Long ice bath today. Ice baths and wickets like these is not something we enjoy, but we have to do it sometimes," he added.

