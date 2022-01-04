Will 2022 Be Another Rich, Rewarding Year for Team India?

It’s scarcely believable that over the 12 months of 2021, India’s men played just six One-Day Internationals and 16 Twenty20 Internationals, including five matches at the T20 World Cup. What makes it even more staggering is that a Shikhar Dhawan-led second team travelled to Sri Lanka in July for three ODIs and as many T20Is even as Virat Kohli’s men were engaged in a rip-roaring Test series in England. Clearly, in the year gone by, the focus was on Test cricket; India played 14 long-format matches, with a 15th put off to 2022 following the Covid scare that forced the postponement of the final Test in Manchester in September.

This year, though, the focus will shift back to white-ball cricket. Including the ongoing series in South Africa, India will play a maximum of seven Tests, as against 15 ODIs and 22 bilateral T20Is. There is also the small matter of the Asia Cup, expected to be played in the 20-over format and leading up to the T20 World Cup, in Australia in October-November. This year will be more about limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma than Test skipper Kohli.

Some might argue that Rohit’s stint as white-ball skipper has got off to the most inauspicious start, the Mumbaikar ruled out of the ODIs in South Africa later this month with a hamstring injury in what would have been his first 50-over stint at the helm in his own right. Such is the nature of competitive sport that an injury, any injury, is just one event, one act, sometimes one second away. As unfortunate as Rohit’s absence is, it will give head coach Rahul Dravid and Chetan Sharma’s selection panel a chance to look at another option, because while the immediate attraction is the T20 World Cup later in the year, it’s worth remembering that India will host the 50-over World Cup next year.

It’s too early to start talking about qualification prospects for the final of the World Test Championship. India are there and thereabouts at this early stage but they have three and a half series to go and a clearer picture will emerge at the conclusion of the two-match home series against Sri Lanka in February-March. Without taking their eye off the WTC ball, India will be more mindful of the T20 World Cup. The previous edition in the UAE must have come as a rude jolt to the ecosystem of the senior team; their inability to progress beyond the Super 12s extended India’s drought in ICC competitions to eight years, and that’s just too long for a side that has acquitted itself exceptionally well in bilateral showdowns otherwise.

One doesn’t need the benefit of hindsight to realise that India were tactically found wanting in the UAE bash. Agreed, the postponed second half of the IPL, which ended just a week before India kicked off their World Cup campaign against Pakistan, had left the entire squad jaded and fatigued. But even otherwise, there was a distinct lack of balance and all-round options at Kohli’s disposal, what with Hardik Pandya unable to bowl in the early stages and the team littered with batsmen who couldn’t bowl and bowlers who couldn’t be relied on to throw their bats around with even marginally effectiveness when the need arose.

India were too dependent on their top three, and once Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli – the established playing-leadership group now – didn’t set the stands alight, they found the going impossibly difficult against excellent bowling attacks of the kind Pakistan and New Zealand possess. Dravid has already identified the need for a greater spreading of the resources, and for creating alternatives if they don’t exist. The first indication that change is in the offing came when Venkatesh Iyer slid down the order from his opening position for Madhya Pradesh in domestic white-ball play and invariably sent down a few overs of medium-pace. It’s precisely this attention to detail, leaving nothing to chance and refusing to blame the ready unavailability of finished products, that Dravid is famed for. In having identified a potential solution to a perennial problem area this early in his stint as head coach, the former captain has reaffirmed the conviction that the senior team is in safe hands.

Dravid’s role becomes even more significant given the splitting of the captaincy responsibilities between Kohli and Rohit. That both men are certainties in all three formats lends a dimension hitherto missing from Indian cricket. When India did have split captains in the past – Anil Kumble and Mahendra Singh Dhoni between 2007 and 2008, and Dhoni and Kohli between 2015 and 2017 – one of the two skippers wasn’t available for the other variant. This time, the lines aren’t so pronounced in black and white. It’s in how this grey area is handled that Dravid’s acclaimed man-management skills will be tested.

Fortunately, despite the white noise from the outside, neither Kohli nor Rohit is predisposed to acting at cross-purposes. One of the great myths of international sport is that all teammates need to be friends, and the best of friends, at that, for a side to be successful. History is replete with examples of teams still dominating despite principal figures being at loggerheads. It’s clear as clear can be that Kohli and Rohit are anything but at loggerheads, so straightaway, there is one less headache Dravid will have to grapple with.

The bigger headache for Dravid will be how to optimise player-performances. How, for instance, to handle Pandya, still among the most destructive finishers in world cricket but with persistent question marks on whether he can be relied upon for a few overs of brisk medium-pace in every white-ball contest. How to manage the workloads of pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, bulwarks of the Test side but also wonderful limited-overs exponents. How to integrate those who are consistent and influential in domestic competitions and the IPL into the national set-up without compromising the virtues of those who are already regulars at the international level. And, perhaps no less crucially, how to get batsmen who play at the top of the order for their state teams/franchises to learn to bat as efficiently in a different position for the Indian team, given how top-heavy and packed the top-three is right now.

R Ashwin’s return to the 50-over scheme of things completes a most stunning turnaround in fortunes for someone who seemed reconciled that his career in international white-ball cricket was history. Ashwin went out of favour in August 2017 when Kohli and previous head coach Ravi Shastri put their eggs in the wrist-spin basket of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin’s triumphant comeback to T20Is at the World Cup and his inclusion in the ODI squad for South Africa is perhaps a tacit admission that a mistake had been made four and a half years back, but it also reignites the debate over where India are headed as a spin force if they are to turn back to a slow-moving 35-year-old to shore up their spinning department.

Inasmuch as the limited-overs versions will occupy much of Dravid’s mind-space, he and Kohli will have to consider – sooner, one hopes, rather than later – the Test futures of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. All three have been sterling performers, acknowledged stalwarts who have been great servants of Indian cricket, but nostalgia and sentiment have no place in the dog-eat-dog world of competitive sport. The two batsmen have failed far too often to merit significantly longer ropes, especially with ambitious and in-form younger men making their case volubly. Ishant, the only Indian pacer apart from the legendary Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan with 300-plus Test wickets, is no longer an automatic consideration and one of the many other young tyros will be better for the experience of sharing a dressing-room with the likes of Bumrah and Shami. These are tough decisions, any which way you look at it, but Dravid has shown often in the past that he isn’t chary of making those difficult calls.

Dravid’s appointment, Rohit’s elevation and a few less obvious but equally important developments have lent the optimism that 2022 will be another rich, rewarding year for the Indian side. That may be so, but for all the successes they enjoy in the first 10 months, it’s how they go in the T20 World Cup in Australia that will be the determinant of how this year goes down in the annals of Indian cricket.

