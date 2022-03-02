'Will be a Bit Different': Ajit Agarkar Explains Why Test Captaincy 'Won't be a Problem' for Rohit Sharma

Captaining a team in Test cricket has never been an easy job but Rohit Sharma has accepted the challenge. As India gear up to face Sri Lanka in a 2-match series at home, he will begin his journey as Team India’s captain in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma is the 35th Indian cricketer who will lead India in the longest format of the game. He was handed the responsibility after Virat Kohli quit the role following India’s 2-1 defeat against South Africa in January.

Former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar believes that a successful tour of England in 2021 will add to Rohit’s self-confidence. Speaking with Star Sports Network, he said, “Firstly, it will be a huge honour for him. Yeah, he has led India for a few games in white-ball cricket, not just as full-time captain but before as well."

“The one thing that will do him good is the series that he had in England. The batting would have given him a lot of faith. As a leader, you want to be one of the better players in the team so that you can demand things from other people," he added.

Rohit has a herculean task of taking forward the legacy of Virat Kohli, who finished as one of the most successful Test captains in the history of the game. India’s rise as one of the powerful Test nations is the major highlight of the latter’s captaincy stint.

Agarkar said since Rohit his beginning his tenure at home, it will help the new captain ease into his role.

“Test cricket will be a bit different but at least he is starting in India where the conditions are familiar. It’s a very strong squad that India has, I don’t think it will be a problem for him," Agarkar added.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horn in the first Test which begins on Friday in Mohali. The second and the final match will be played in Bengaluru.

