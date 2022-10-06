'Will be Difficult For Selectors to Get Right Team Going Into 2023 ODI World Cup': VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer and current NCA head VVS Laxman feels that the selectors will have a tough task coming when it comes it picking the squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. This year all the focus of the Indian team has been on the T20 World Cup preparations, however, after that, they have to switch their plans for the next year’s ODI showpiece event.

Laxman is currently working with the Indian ODI team as a stand-in head coach in the absence of Rahul Dravid who took the flight to Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It’s not the first time when Laxman has filled in the shoes of Dravid he earlier guided the Indian team on the Ireland tour, followed by a T20I against England and three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The legendary batter suggested that it’s important to cover up for Dravid who is busy with the T20 World Cup preparations.

“It’s worked well so far (as a back-up coach), it started from the Ireland series, the one England T20I (1st match) and the Zimbabwe series. Obviously, need to cover up for Rahul (Dravid) given his work commitments and the T20 WC coming up now," Laxman said before the start of first ODI against South Africa.

Laxman talked about the strong bench strength of the Indian team as several young players will look to get an opportunity in the first ODI against South Africa.

“Have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have," he added.

The stand-in coach further admitted that it will be tough for the youngsters to get many opportunities in ODIs when the senior players in the team returned after the T20 World Cup.

“It’ll be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup. All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they’ll not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked," he concluded.

