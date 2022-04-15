'Will Come Back Better and Stronger': Deepak Chahar's Message to Fans After Getting Ruled Out of IPL 2022

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury. The IPL released an official statement on Friday to confirm the development. The team has already been struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the absence of the right-arm quick will be adding to the woes of the franchise.

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," said the IPL in a statement. (IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Score)

Meanwhile, the pacer took to Instagram and apologised to the CSK fans for his absence in the upcoming tournament.

“Sorry Guys. Unfortunately, I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I’ve always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See yaa soon," Chahar’s message on Instagram read.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also expressed his disappointment over missing out on their main bowler due to an injury.

“We are disappointed because we don’t have one of our main bowlers but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Chahar a very speedy recovery," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the franchise in an official statement.

Earlier in February, CSK had bought Chahar for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction, making him the most expensive Indian fast bowler in tournament history. However, he was not available for the first phase of the tournament as he picked up an injury during the West Indies T20s at home. During his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, he suffered a back injury that ended the chances of his return to this season.

In another news from the league, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19. He becomes the first person in the IPL 2022 bio-bubble to contract the Covid-19 virus this season.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and won’t be able to participate in the rest of the tournament.

