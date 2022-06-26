Will Deepak Hooda Get a Game Againt Ireland? - Former India Opener Replies

Former India opener feels that all-rounder Deepak Hood, who has been one of the prominent faces of the Indian T20I set-up, must get a chance in the Ireland series. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue will be locking horns with Ireland in a 2-match T20I series, which begins on Sunday in Dublin.

The series is the first-ever assignment for Pandya as an Indian skipper. Since the senior players are currently in England, preparing for the rescheduled Birmingham Test, the BCCI named a bunch of talented youngsters while the team will train under former India batter and current NCA director VVS Laxman.

The board has named a 17-member squad for the 2-match series which means it will an uphill task for the coach and captain to finalise the playing XI. With Sanju Samson making a comeback and Rahul Tripathi earning a maiden call-up, the selection dilemma for the middle order intensifies as the team also has Deepak Hooda.

Meanwhile, former India opener Chopra has suggested that Hooda should be given a chance in Ireland, given that he has been a part of the team for a long time now.

“There’s always a pecking order. You picked him in the Sri Lanka series, he was there for there in the South Africa series. Basically, he has been in the team after the T20 World Cup, and if the likes of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi get a chance ahead of him then how it would be justified?

“So, in my opinion, if Hooda is in the team, he must be given a chance," Chopra said in his YouTube video.

Making his prediction about the Indian bowlers, Chopra said the dup of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also the vice-captain of the team, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be among the wickets.

“Bhuvi and Chahal will together take more than three wickets. Bhuvi will bowl with the new ball and last time Chahal demolished them also. It is definitely a four-year-old thing but this team doesn’t play spin that well, that is known around the world," Chopra said.

Team India both the T20Is in the previous tour of 2018, clinching the series 2-0.

