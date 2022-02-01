Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness status in the past couple of years had led to conjectures about his apparent “lack of communication" with national selectors and team management but the flamboyant all-rounder on Tuesday made it clear that “everyone knows" where he stood.

Pandya’s back problem had led to him not bowling a lot in the past two years but he intends to “surprise" everyone during the upcoming Indian Premier League where he would be captaining the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise.

“They know where I am (in terms of bowling fitness). It has been communicated to everyone," Pandya told PTI during an interaction facilitated by the franchise.

It is understood that Pandya has made it clear that he shouldn’t be considered for national selection for the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka as he’s still working on his bowling workload.

He was asked where is he placed in terms of bowling.

“It will be a surprise for everyone," he said, keeping his cards close to his chest.

But he did admit that it has been challenging not being able to perform as an all-rounder although the criticism that came his way during T20 World Cup didn’t bother him much.

“It’s been challenging (not being able to bowl) and I have always given (contributed) in three areas of the game.

“But when I had decided that I wanted to only bat, I just wanted to spend some time on the ground and it has been challenging, yes," he admitted.

Constructive criticism is something that he is looking forward to.

“Healthy criticism is always good, but criticism generally doesn’t bother me as I know what I’m doing. I know how much hard yards I have put in. I have always worked hard for the processes and not the result. Results take care of itself when you put in genuine hardwork."

>Hardik Pandya Not Eyeing India Captaincy Right Now

Leading a franchise in a demanding tournament like IPL is a good start for a new captain but one can’t go into a tournament thinking about India captaincy, said the Baroda all-rounder.

“It’s a good start as IPL gives the platform to test myself in new role as pressure is very similar. Not saying you are expected to win but everyone wants to win.

“It’s a right step to go ahead and eventually get captaincy for your country but you don’t look for that. If it’s suppose to come it will come."

