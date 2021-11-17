Will India Travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy? Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Responds

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list of host countries for the upcoming tournaments that is to take place from 2024-2031 FTP cycle. The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has gone to Pakistan. Looking at the current political situation between the two neighbours, the situation could be dicey in four years. Although, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur feels the call will be taken when the time arrives. No bilateral cricket has taken place between India and Pakistan since 2012.

>ALSO READ | ICC Announce Tournament Schedule: India to Host Three Events, Champions Trophy Makes a Comeback in Pakistan

Advertisement

“When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that’s a big issue to be dealt with," he added.

The ICC’s decision meant Pakistan may very well be defending the Champions Trophy at home. They had beaten arch rivals India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was “pleased no end" after the ICC on Tuesday awarded them the 2025 Champions Trophy, signalling the return of a big-ticket global event into the country after more than two decades.

“I am pleased no end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments.

“By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills," Raja said in a statement.

>Also Read | USA to Co-host T20 World Cup in 2024

Pakistan, who had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Raja said, “We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world-class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters."

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here