'Will Miss His Thigh-slap Celebration': Fans React After BCCI Drops Shikhar Dhawan From ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Dhawan also had forgettable outings against Bangladesh as he registered strings of low scores on the tour - 7,8 and 3.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 23:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Shikhar Dhawan failed to find a place in ODI series against Sri Lanka (AFP Image)
Shikhar Dhawan failed to find a place in ODI series against Sri Lanka (AFP Image)

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from India’s ODI team as he failed to find a place in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan, who led India on numerous occasions this year, scored his last ODI century way back in 2019 during the ODI World Cup. In the last 10 ODI innings, the southpaw managed to hit just one half-century which is the reason why the selectors preferred Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill over him for the Sri Lanka series.

Dhawan also had forgettable outings against Bangladesh as he registered strings of low scores on the tour - 7,8 and 3. While on the other hand, Kishan and Gill have impressed many this year with their consistent run.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced the squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the T20I series. While Rohit, who injured his thumb on the Bangladesh tour, will return to lead the Indian team in ODI matches as senior pros Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also part of the 50-overs squad.

The fans on Twitter reacted after Dhawan’s absence from the ODI squad as some feels that it’s the end of road for the veteran opener.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

first published: December 27, 2022, 23:15 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 23:21 IST
