'Will Miss You in MI': Hardik Pandya's Fans React to All-rounder's Release From Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling with his form for quite some time now, was released by Mumbai Indians on November 30 ahead of the mega IPL auction. He was associated with the franchise since 2015, and played all his 92 IPL games with them. Coping with several injuries which did not allow him to bowl in the last two IPL seasons, the all-rounder only had his batting power to show. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old could not do much with the bat either as he scored only 127 runs in 12 games in the 2021 edition.

More recently, his performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 was also below par, and the all-rounder could not stand up for his team when it was needed the most. Hardik, however, did manage to bowl against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC tournament, but could not take any wicket as he is still to return to his potential.

His strike rate of 113.39 in IPL 2021 also contrasts with his capabilities. The 28-year-old has scored 1476 runs for Mumbai Indians in 92 games with a strike rate of 153.91. The all-rounder also took 42 wickets in his IPL career.

Along with Hardik, Mumbai Indians also released Ishan Kishan, prompting various reactions from cricket fans. Supporters of Hardik reacted on Twitter with many saying they will miss him in the Mumbai Indians side.

One fan appealed to Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik as they “can’t see him in any other franchise."

Another said they hope the franchise retains the all-rounder in the auction.

Tweeting in support of Hardik, one of the fans said, “Come back home soon."

Fans said they will miss Hardik in the blue colour jersey of Mumbai Indians

Some also suggested Chennai Super Kings as Hardik’s next home.

While Hardik and Ishan have been released by Mumbai Indians, the franchise retained captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Hardik and Ishan will be up for grabs for the two new franchises before the mega auction, however, if none of the teams pick them, both the cricketers will be then available to buy during the IPL 2022 auction set to be held in the last week of December 2021 or early January 2022.

