'Will Miss You Warnie. Always Treasure Our on Field Duels': Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Goodbye to Shane Warne

Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne – An epic on-field rivalry that was the most talked about in the 90s era. By then, the Australian spin wizard had bamboozled almost every great batter from across the world. The ball of the century, that deluded legendary Mike Gatting, had become his identity. Facing him was as dangerous as any West Indies pacer from the 70s.

After having some of the prized wickets in his pocket, Warne arrived in India for a three-match Test series. While he was the leading spinner of the Mark Taylor’s team, Azharuddin’s India boasted a pocket-sized dynamo called Sachin Tendulkar.

Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Australian Men and Women’s Team to Wear Black Arm Bands In Memory of Shane Warne

Advertisement

Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru – these were three venues for the series – all of them are known for their turning tracks. A bowler of Warne’s stature could have turned it into the graveyard of Indian batting he wouldn’t had the idea what Sachin was capable of.

While former India captain and coach Anil Kumble bagged 23 wickets in the entire series, Warne could get only 10. On the other hand, the master blaster amassed 446 runs, including 2 centuries and a fifty. Most of his runs came against Warne.

Later, the Indian batting great revealed that he had done his homework before facing the spin wizard.

“When he came to India, before that I prepared myself on the turning track. I prepared in Chennai with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to deal with Shane Warne. In Mumbai, I prepared with Nilesh Kulkarni, Rajesh Pawar, and Sairaj Bahutule. This was a very good practice in which my brother Ajit also helped me. This made the most of it," Sachin said in an interview.

That was the series after which Warne came to know who Sachin actually is. Probably that’s the reason why during the 1998 tour, Warne had said, “Sachin comes in my dreams. He hits sixes in my balls there too."

Advertisement

Shane Warne – The Royal of Rajasthan

That was the beginning of an epic on-field battle between two greats but over the course of time, the duo developed a great bond of friendship. Their camaraderie continued even after their retirements and whenever they met, they had a great time.

On Friday, when the world dealt with the shocking piece of new about Warne’s untimely death, Sachin took to Twitter and said he’ll miss the Australian legend and never forget their ‘on field duels & off-field banter’.

Advertisement

“Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" – tweeted Sachin.

Advertisement

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

In 2013, the year he retired from the game completely, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. His international retirement happened much before that in 2007.

Warne helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here