'Will Never be Too Far Away From You': Jhulan Goswami's Heartfelt Note as Legend Announces Her Retirement

A day after playing her last international game, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami came up with an emotional post to formally announce her retirement from all forms of cricket. The 39-year-old legendary fast bowler ended her 20-year-long illustrious career with the most number of international wickets – 355 – in women’s cricket.

Jhulan had already announced last month that the 3rd ODI against England at Lord’s on September 24 will be her last international game. The speedster from Chakdaha returned figures of 2 for 30 as India successfully defended a low score of 169 runs. Making Jhulan’s retirement memorable, Harmanpreet & Co bundled defeated the hosts by 16 runs to affect a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

On Sunday, Jhulan took to her social media handles to officially announce her retirement. She posted a long note, addressing all those people whom she came across during her cricketing journey.

“To my cricket family and beyond, So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. As Ernest Hemingway said. “It is good to have an end to journey toward, but it is the journey that matters in the end". For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least adventurous. have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time hear the National Anthem before a match. Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best without doubt, has been the people have met along this journey. The friends made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play. I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women’s cricket in India and the world, hope have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game. Ever since watching the Women’s World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and am thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket In India). CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal), Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCA) and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream. Advertisement I want to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence. I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least. I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour. I also want to express my gratitude towards my fans, journalists, broadcasters for backing me and giving wings to women’s cricket I have cherished every moment of the last 20 years of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field have always loved you cricket and even as 1 retire as a professional player, I will never be too far away from you. Thank You, Jhulan Goswami."

In an international career spanning over two decades — the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her international debut against England at Chennai in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is picking 355 wickets across formats, the most by any bowler in women’s international cricket.

Jhulan, who went on to play five ODI World Cups — 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 — remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cups with 43 scalps. She also remains the only pacer in women’s cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs, with her overall tally standing at 255 wickets.

