'Will Prepare Well and Stick to Our Plans”: Dwayne Bravo Ahead of MI Emirates Encounter Against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

On the back of strong performances in their opening two games, MI Emirates will look at continuing their intense run as they take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders here, on Saturday.

MI Emirates comes into the game on the back of consecutive wins over Sharjah Warriors, with comprehensive efforts from their players. The two wins have propelled them to the second spot in the ILT20 table, with four points in the bag.

One of the key members of the team, Dwayne Bravo, who picked up the player-of-the-match award in their six-wicket triumph earlier this week, will be key to the team’s performance owing to his all-round form.

“For me preparation is the key, and I prepare well the day before (a match) and stick to the plans. It’s a short tournament but it’s also a very competitive one," Bravo said on his preparations.

“We just have to play good cricket, and in tournaments, you come up against good teams, good players. Just plan properly and hopefully execute, I can’t say who is going to win, but that’s the process," he added.

Bravo said that MI Emirates is up for the challenge and will continue in the same vein in the next couple of matches, slated in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

“We expect to play positive brand of cricket and look forward to making a good account of ourselves. Anything you do in cricket is challenging," he said.

With five wickets to his name so far, Bravo occupies the third spot among the highest wicket-takers in the tournament and is joined by his MI Emirates teammate Imran Tahir (5 wickets).

In the batting chart, Muhammed Waseem sits on fourth among the highest scorers with 111 runs. His numbers are the highest the MI Emirates team so far with Nicholas Pooran inching closer with an aggregate of 88 runs.

