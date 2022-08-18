"Will Same Strategy Work With International Players?": Former Indian Batter Skeptical About Chandrakant Pandit's Appointment As KKR Head Coach

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach for the upcoming season. Kolkata had to find a new coach as they had parted ways with Brendon McCullum after the completion of last season. The six-time Ranji Trophy-winning coach’s appointment did excite Kolkata fans but former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was apparently not happy with the decision. Chopra is not sure whether Pandit’s strict style of coaching would work for the international cricketers in IPL.

Chopra, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, said, “The story is good because Chandrakant Pandit’s style of coaching is that he scolds the players a lot and makes the kids run a lot. I totally agree with Harsha Bhogle’s tweet. The strictness works with small kids at times but will the same strategy work with the international players?"

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had also voiced a similar opinion on this matter. Bhogle believes that it was an ‘interesting’ and ‘bold’ move from Kolkata team management and he would eagerly wait and see Pandit’s style of coaching at Kolkata.

In the 15th season of IPL, Kolkata even failed to qualify for the playoff stage. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished IPL 2022 campaign at the seventh spot with just 12 points from 14 matches. Kolkata managed to win only six games last season. And now Chopra feels that Chandrakant’s appointment is indeed a good step in the right direction and it can help the side in overcoming last season’s dismal run.

Chopra also opined that the appointment of Indian coaches will always be beneficial as it will ultimately help the national cricket team in becoming a stronger unit.

Madhya Pradesh, under coach Pandit, had defeated 41-time champions Mumbai in the final by six wickets to win their maiden Ranji Trophy last season. And with this, Pandit secured his sixth Ranji Trophy title. Previously, he had guided the mighty Mumbai team to three Ranji Trophy wins. He also had a successful stint as Vidarbha head coach. Vidarbha, under Pandit’s coaching, had clinched the Ranji Trophy twice.

And now, Pandit is set to become the first-ever Indian coach of IPL franchise Kolkata.

