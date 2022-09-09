'Win Over India Was Brilliant,' Says Pakistan Cricket's Newly Appointed Mentor Matthew Hayden

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden as the team’s mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, beginning in October.

Hayden has worked with the team before as well during the T20 World Cup 2021. He helped Babar Azam-led team to reach the semi-finals after defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches. However, they lost to Australia in the semi-finals.

The former Australia cricketer will be joining Pakistan in Brisbane on October 15, the day the team will arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series, involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

After being re-appointed as the mentor, Hayden praised Pakistan’s performance in Asia Cup and said that the team’s win against India was “brilliant".

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant," said Hayden in a PCB statement.

He further mentioned that Pakistan team has got the skills to excel in Australia in the T20 World Cup and he can’t wait to join the team in the dressing room.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I’m sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room."

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja said that Hayden’s presence in the team will benefit the players for World Cup and other future tours.

“He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under," he said.

Pakistan have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 finals against Sri Lanka and it is to be seen whether they win the title or not on Sunday (September 11).

