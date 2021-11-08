Ravi Shastri claims that his successor as Team India’s next head coach Rahul Dravid will only raise the bar in time to come. Shastri’ tenure as the head coach of the Indian team will end on Monday with the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in Dubai. Things didn’t go as planned for India in the T20 WC as they missed out on the place in the semifinals. The Men in Blue had a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. Kohli and Co. bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them.

Ahead of his last match as head coach, Shastri talked about Dravid’s appointment and with his experience, India will achieve great heights. He further pointed out at the current Indian team is not in the transition phase which will help Dravid during his tenure.

“In Rahul Dravid, they’ve got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that’ll make the biggest difference," Shastri told the T20 WC broadcasters Star Sports.

The 59-year-old also heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli and said he has been the biggest ambassador for Test cricket over the last five years.

“Virat is still there, he has done a fantastic job as the leader of the side, he’s been the biggest ambassador for Test cricket over the last five years. Lot of credit goes to him in the way he’s thought about how he wants the team to play the game and how the team has rallied around him," he added.

Shastri further talked about the high points during his time his tenure as India’s head coach. He walked down the memory lane and recalled India’s memorable performances away from home in all three formats.

“Across all formats there are plenty. But winning in red-ball cricket across the globe - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England we are leading the series. It could be the longest lead in the history of cricket because the next Test is next year. To go across and beat all these sides every team in white-ball cricket - T20 or 50 over - we have beaten sides in their den which was my endeavour and team’s endeavour. We were always labelled as big bullies at home, but when you had to travel outside you didn’t have the goods. But this team has shown they have more and plenty of that," Shastri said.

