With MS Dhoni By His Side, Hardik Pandya's 'Sholay 2 Is Coming' Picture Wins Internet

There are no two ways about the fact that Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are more than brothers. Over the years, since Hardik made his India debut, their bromance has been going on uninterrupted and surely going better and bigger.

The duo was once seen racing against each other, and the video went viral. Then Hardik was once seen smoking a cigar at MS Dhoni’s birthday party. The world very well knows that Hardik and MSD are more than just brothers, perhaps they are the Jai-Veeru of the Indian Cricket Team.

And reiterating the same, Hardik posted a picture on his social media accounts where he was seen posing as riding a bike with Dhoni as the pillion. It was the perfect Jai-Veeru moment and Hardik put a stamp on it when he captioned it: “Sholay 2 Coming Soon."

In-fact, Hardik is in Ranchi for the first T20 match between India and New Zealand. Under him, India managed to beat Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series 2-1. Now, it needs to be seen if he can lead the team to victory in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

Team India Reaches Ranchi

The Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya arrived in Ranchi for the series opener against New Zealand. The hometown of MS Dhoni will be playing host to both teams as they kick off the three-match T20 series on January 27. Both the teams reached the eastern city almost 48 hours prior as they look to shift gears for the shortest format of the game.

Unlike ODIs, this is a new team made up of the T20 specialists in Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tripathi, and Deepak Hooda. The video which was shared by the BCCI, shows the players deboarding the team bus at the Ranchi hotel. Pandya was the first person in while Rahul Dravid followed him even as some of the tribals performed a local dance.

Hardik Pandya enjoying bowling with new-ball, satisfied with his swing

After India’s thumping 90-run win in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he is enjoying bowling with the new ball and is also satisfied with the swing of his deliveries.

In absence of Siraj and Shami, Hardik opened the bowling for India and got immediate success as he removed Finn Allen for 0 in the very first over of the New Zealand innings. He didn’t get another wicket (1-37) but impressed with his lengths and lines, especially with the new ball, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

