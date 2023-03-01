'With no Facilities for Training, it was a Forced Break': Mitchell Starc Makes Huge Revelation Ahead of Indore Test

Mitchell Starc made a stunning revelation ahead of the first day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. The Aussie quick said that the visiting team was not given training facilities in the break period between the second and third Test.

India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IND v AUS, 3rd Test - LIVE

Starc, speaking to the host broadcaster, said that there is still a lot to play for in the four-match series.

“Still a lot to achieve in this series. WTC is one part of it. There’s personal adaptations in these conditions. Series isn’t lost yet. Still an opportunity to draw the series. Have had a few days to reflect and rest after the second Test. It was a forced break I guess with no facilities and what not in the break period," Starc said.

“A good chance to prepare here and get involved in this series. With no facilities for training it was a forced break for a lot of people that might’ve wanted to get out there. A good chance to get around one another. A few of us did that around the golf course to relax and chat about the game," he added.

Earlier Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Whereas, Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, “Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner."

India XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

(With inputs from Agencies)

