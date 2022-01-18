'With Rohit Not Being Here, I'll Bat at Top of the Order': KL Rahul to Open in 1st ODI vs South Africa

Stand-in captain KL Rahul on Tuesday confirmed that he will play as an opening batter in the first ODI against South Africa which gets underway on Wednesday in Paarl.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury prior to the tour, Rahul stepped into the captain’s shoes and is set to lead the team in a One-Day International for the first time. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy while former skipper Virat Kohli will play as a batter for the first time since 2017.

Ahead of the first encounter, Rahul addressed a virtual conference and confirmed that he will open the innings as Rohit is not available.

“Now with Rohit not being here, I will bat at the top of the order," said Rahul at the pre-match virtual presser.

Speaking about leading India for the first time in ODIs, Rahul said, “I have played under great captains like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. I am hoping I can utilize the experience from both captains which I learned from them in the past."

The Karnataka batter hinted at giving an opportunity to Venkatesh Iyer who made his international debut last year at home against New Zealand. Rahul said the Indore youngster would be given a chance as a sixth bowling option against the Proteas.

“Venkatesh Iyer is there, we will give him that chance. He did decently well against New Zealand and in the IPL for KKR," Rahul said.

