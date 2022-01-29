With Three Reviews, Sachin Tendulkar Would've Made 1 Lakh Runs: Shoaib Akhtar Slams 'Batting-oriented Cricket'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar blasted on modern-day cricket which provides extra leverage to the batsman with the introduction of several new rules. Akhtar lambasted the International Cricket Council for making the game of cricket more batters’ friendly with the availability of three DRS, two new balls and restriction of bouncers.

Akhtar made a bold claim on his Youtube channel that if India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar played in this era, he would have made 1 lakh runs.

“You have two new balls. You have made the rules stricter. You give so much leverage to batsmen nowadays. You now allow three reviews. If we had three reviews during the time of Sachin, he would have made 1 lakh runs!" Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

Advertisement

>Also Read | Irfan Bhai Always Told me ‘Apna Time Aayega’: Deepak Hooda on ODI Call-up for IND-WI Series

Akhtar further said that he pity Tendulkar because he played against the best bowlers of three different generations and called him a very tough batsman.

“I really pity him. The reason I pity Sachin is he initially played against Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis), he played against Shane Warne, then he faced (Brett) Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar), and later he played the next generation of fast bowlers. That’s why I call him a very tough batsman," said Akhtar.

“It’s very batting-oriented cricket nowadays. Earlier, As a batsman, even you would enjoy fast bowlers approaching you with hair flying, bowling bouncers."

>Also Read | ‘Our Cricket Will Be Spineless’: Ravi Shastri Says Ranji Trophy is Backbone of Indian Cricket

Advertisement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also part of the conversation, suggested that the bouncer should not be restricted to 2 in an over.

“If you’ve to balance, you shouldn’t restrict an over to 2 bouncers. Increase them. The reason why I say this is because it’s exciting," said Shastri.

Shastri further talked about the workload management of the current crop of bowlers and compared it with the old generation.

“The volume (is also a factor). There was no T20 cricket at our time. There were 12-13-14 Test matches a year. Bowlers used to be fitter. If the same bowler is playing all three formats this time, what you expect out of him in actual red-ball format will not be the same. He will perform for one or two or three years, but then he will be out of petrol."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here