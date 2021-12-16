With Virat Kohli Presser Opening Up a Pandora's Box, Onus on BCCI to Come Clean

Virat Kohli’s press conference on the eve of the Test squad’s departure to South Africa was eagerly anticipated. Stories of his purported differences with Rohit Sharma, who had been named ODI captain too, had hogged headlines for almost a week, which had whetted the appetite not just of the media but the cricket world at large.

To give an intriguing twist to the tale, Rohit had pulled out of the Test series soon after the squad was announced, and less than 24 hours later, the grapevine was buzzing that Kohli was going to skip the ODI series. It seemed like an unsavoury tit-for-tat, which always makes for a rich story. Where was this clash of personalities headed?

Not unexpectedly, the online press conference with India’s Test captain was `houseful’ hours before it began. Kohli is generally on the front foot in such situations and even more so when there are contentious issues under discussion. He is blunt, doesn’t hold back on strong opinions, and unfailingly delivers good `copy’ to the media.

As it emerged, this time, while his demeanour was milder than usual, he had come loaded with dry gunpowder. But the target of his attack was not teammate Rohit, as most had expected, rather the country’s cricket establishment, and more specifically, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

A couple of days earlier, Ganguly had gone to great lengths to explain the hows and whys of the change in captaincy in white-ball cricket. The former India captain had claimed that he had appealed to Kohli not to surrender the T20 captaincy. Ganguly had also said that the ODI captaincy, which was transferred to Rohit on the same day that the Test squad was announced, had been discussed with Kohli beforehand.

Kohli’s version was startlingly different from Ganguly’s. He claimed he hadn’t been spoken to by anybody from the BCCI about not quitting the T20 captaincy. In fact, Kohli emphasized, he was told by the BCCI that `this was a progressive decision’. Of the ODI captaincy, too, Kohli said he was only informed about this about an hour before the Test squad was announced.

This set the cat among the pigeons.

There have been a few instances in the past when players have confronted the BCCI’s powers that be. But there has never been as illustrious a BCCI president than Ganguly, an iconic figure in Indian cricket for his batting and captaincy. For him to face this charge from a current captain who is also approaching legendary status is unprecedented.

Ganguly had stepped into the picture only after the uproar on social media over the shabby and insensitive manner in which Kohli’s was removed from the ODI captaincy, without so much as a word of thanks for his contribution in the press release put out. As discussed in my previous column, this was rank poor form by the BCCI.

As batter and captain, Kohli has been a stellar performer in ODIs, the only drawback being that he had been unable to win an ICC tournament. In his press conference on Wednesday, Kohli said he saw the logic behind the BCCI’s decision to switch the white ball captaincy to Rohit and pledged full support to the new captain.

Ganguly, ostensibly trying to do damage control for the backlash the BCCI faced, ended up doing more damage than good with his explanations of the whys and wherefores that led to the change of leadership in white-ball cricket. The two major points discussed by him were both confoundings.

The decision to split the captaincy between Kohli (Tests) and Rohit (T20s, ODIs) was well-founded. Kohli might have been somewhat peeved, but he would surely have sensed the winds of change had been blowing for some while.

However, Ganguly saying that he had tried to convince Kohli not to quit the T20 captaincy throws up the query whether the BCCI wanted to retain him as captain in all three formats. If so, was Rohit’s appointment as white-ball captain, T20 first and now ODIs too, by default rather than merit? This would demean a player who’s credentials for the job are excellent.

Also, it is baffling why Kohli could not have been informed that he would be replaced as ODI captain when he surrendered the T20 captaincy? What was the delay for? If the decision to have one man for both white-ball formats – which is completely logical – had been finalized, why linger over it, and announce this – in a shoddy manner — when the Test squad was chosen.

This was adding insult to injury where Kohli is concerned. The Test captain is not flawless and can’t wear a halo. The manner in which Anil Kumble was removed as chief coach in 2017, by all accounts at Kohli’s behest, still rankles countless cricket fans. But even then, the BCCI was equal, if not more, guilty of dumping Kumble in an utterly insensitive manner.

Unless there was a grave misunderstanding when Ganguly spoke to Kohli, as he claims, this has opened up Pandora’s box of the functioning of the BCCI in its highest echelons. There has been no clarity on the matter yet from the Board or Ganguly since Kohli’s press conference.

If factually and sequentially accurate, Kohli’s version shows up the BCCI’s powers that be as insensitive to player sentiment, open to manipulation and obfuscation, even if this causes serious misunderstandings and rifts between leading players, and by extension, the team.

As an institution, the Board has historically been uncaring of player sentiment. When Ganguly became president, it held out the promise of a fresh approach. However, last week’s unsavoury developments suggest that the more things change, they remain the same where the BCCI is concerned.

